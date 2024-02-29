Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.200-2.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Stericycle Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $55.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,112.78, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.08. Stericycle has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $56.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $652.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.99 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SRCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Stericycle from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an underweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stericycle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,969,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $444,509,000 after buying an additional 52,576 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Stericycle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,963,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,404,000 after buying an additional 124,712 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Stericycle by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,396,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,069,000 after purchasing an additional 51,885 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Stericycle by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,340,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,738,000 after purchasing an additional 95,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Stericycle by 42.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,808,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,466,000 after purchasing an additional 833,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and COVID 19 waste disposal; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, sharps mailback solutions, and maritime waste services; medical supply store services; pharmaceutical waste services; hazardous waste disposal; compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

