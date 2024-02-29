Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.60

Sterling Check Corp. (NASDAQ:STER – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.52, with a volume of 1607591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STER has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Sterling Check Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sterling Check

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200-day moving average of $13.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.50 and a beta of 0.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 2.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 3.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 71.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Sterling Check by 1.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

Featured Articles

