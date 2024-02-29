Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the textile maker on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Steven Madden has increased its dividend payment by an average of 77.6% annually over the last three years. Steven Madden has a payout ratio of 27.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Steven Madden to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Shares of Steven Madden stock opened at $43.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.17. Steven Madden has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $45.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.42.

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $519.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.96 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

SHOO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,563 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 6.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,049 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 6.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 73,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 5.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,683 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

