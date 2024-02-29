Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $519.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.96 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Steven Madden updated its FY24 guidance to $2.55-2.65 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 2.550-2.650 EPS.

Steven Madden Stock Down 0.3 %

Steven Madden stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $43.15. 160,423 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,224. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 1.17. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $29.92 and a fifty-two week high of $45.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.42.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHOO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Williams Trading restated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Steven Madden from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Steven Madden has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SHOO

Institutional Trading of Steven Madden

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Steven Madden by 312.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Steven Madden by 4,100.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, First Cost, and Licensing segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.