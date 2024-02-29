Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 2,707 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 548% compared to the typical volume of 418 call options.

Insider Activity

In other Sovos Brands news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 67,284 shares of Sovos Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total value of $1,477,556.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 311,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,246. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher W. Hall sold 67,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,477,556.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,837,246. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Y. O’driscoll sold 1,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $28,186.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,424.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,702 shares of company stock worth $2,572,943 over the last quarter. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Sovos Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Sovos Brands by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Sovos Brands by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Sovos Brands by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Sovos Brands by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 261,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 122,109 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Sovos Brands Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SOVO traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $22.78. 1,385,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,438. Sovos Brands has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $22.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer-packaged food company that manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinner and Sauces, and Breakfast and Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, frozen pizza, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

