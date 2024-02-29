Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Okta Call Options (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 27,445 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 78% compared to the typical volume of 15,439 call options.
In other Okta news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of Okta stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at $590,013.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total transaction of $225,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares in the company, valued at $590,013.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $401,317.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,565 shares in the company, valued at $5,296,871.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,243 shares of company stock valued at $1,857,374 over the last quarter. 7.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,097,000 after buying an additional 438,496 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,687,000 after buying an additional 2,486,456 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,695,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,050,000 after buying an additional 959,693 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Okta by 41.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,159,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,428,000 after buying an additional 1,224,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Okta by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,854,000 after purchasing an additional 897,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded up $19.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $106.54. 7,256,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,916,292. The company has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Okta has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $112.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.45 and a 200 day moving average of $79.73.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 7.53% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.
