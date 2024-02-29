StockNews.com Downgrades MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWDFree Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MediWound from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

MediWound Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of MDWD opened at $14.37 on Monday. MediWound has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $14.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediWound

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of MediWound by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 125,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MediWound by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in shares of MediWound by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 111,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

MediWound Company Profile

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

Recommended Stories

