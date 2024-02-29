StockNews.com Downgrades MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on MediWound from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,998,000. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of MediWound by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. now owns 125,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 39,348 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of MediWound by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its position in shares of MediWound by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 111,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 35,714 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.32% of the company’s stock.
MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.
