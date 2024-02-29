StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American National Bankshares Stock Performance
NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $470.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.55. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.
American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). American National Bankshares had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares
American National Bankshares Company Profile
American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.
