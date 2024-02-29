StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $44.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $470.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.55. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

Get American National Bankshares alerts:

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). American National Bankshares had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMNB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American National Bankshares by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,300,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 497,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,738,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.