StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

FreightCar America Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of RAIL opened at $3.01 on Monday. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.92.

Get FreightCar America alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FreightCar America

In other FreightCar America news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil acquired 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $439,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FreightCar America

FreightCar America Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in FreightCar America by 38,276.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 11,483 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in FreightCar America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in FreightCar America by 1,210.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.