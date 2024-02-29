StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.
FreightCar America Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of RAIL opened at $3.01 on Monday. FreightCar America has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.66. The firm has a market cap of $53.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at FreightCar America
In other FreightCar America news, major shareholder Benavides Alejandro Gil acquired 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, with a total value of $52,216.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 180,000 shares in the company, valued at $439,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FreightCar America
FreightCar America Company Profile
FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than FreightCar America
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- How to Use Credit Spreads to Make Income from Options
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Cars.com and Carvana Stock Facing Weaker Consumer Sentiment
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Freshpet Stock: Leading the Pack with Solid Earnings Results
Receive News & Ratings for FreightCar America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FreightCar America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.