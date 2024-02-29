StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NAVB stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.06.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NAVB – Free Report) by 264.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.74% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.