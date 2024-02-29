StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $0.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $3.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,146 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 23.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 47,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 31.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 3.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 266,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 8.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 10,846 shares in the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

