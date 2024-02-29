StockNews.com Lowers Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Apartment Investment and Management from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Apartment Investment and Management

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

NYSE:AIV opened at $7.27 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.20. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.01). Apartment Investment and Management had a negative net margin of 88.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apartment Investment and Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Apartment Investment and Management by 398.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aimco is a diversified real estate company primarily focused on value add and opportunistic investments, targeting the U.S. multifamily sector. Aimco's mission is to make real estate investments where outcomes are enhanced through our human capital so that substantial value is created for investors, teammates, and the communities in which we operate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.