StockNews.com Upgrades Magna International (NYSE:MGA) to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Free Report) (TSE:MG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on MGA. CIBC dropped their price target on Magna International from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Magna International from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Magna International from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Magna International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Magna International from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.93.

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $54.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Magna International has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day moving average is $55.14.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.44 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magna International will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Magna International’s payout ratio is 45.02%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magna International in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Magna International by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in Magna International by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 131.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

