Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Stryve Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNAX – Free Report) by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117,814 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC owned 9.01% of Stryve Foods worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stryve Foods by 252.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Stryve Foods by 82.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the first quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryve Foods in the third quarter valued at about $95,000.

SNAX stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Stryve Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $12.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

About Stryve Foods

Stryve Foods, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells snacking products in North America. The company's product portfolio consists primarily of air-dried meat snack products marketed under the Stryve, Kalahari, Braaitime, and Vacadillos brands. It also produces charcuterie slabs, thinly sliced steaks, air-dried beef sticks, biltong, biltong slabs, crisps, carne seca, sliced biltong, and droëwors products, as well as markets and sells human-grade pet treats under the brand Two Tails.

