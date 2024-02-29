Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt Sells 5,000 Shares

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,899.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ SUPN opened at $31.08 on Thursday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.99 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day moving average of $27.98.

Get Supernus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.39). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $164.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SUPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,162 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,840 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supernus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.