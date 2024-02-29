S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Price Performance

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 million, a P/E ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&W Seed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in S&W Seed by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 4,250,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after purchasing an additional 179,999 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&W Seed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. The company also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat, and pasture seeds. It sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

