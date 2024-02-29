Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.16) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 415.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 158.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged (KMT2Ar) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

