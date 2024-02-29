Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 266 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 559.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 318.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

VDE stock opened at $119.57 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $131.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.43.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.