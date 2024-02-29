Synovus Financial Corp Acquires 4,452 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EWY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 71,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

EWY stock opened at $64.15 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a twelve month low of $54.49 and a twelve month high of $67.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.48 and a 200-day moving average of $61.45.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.