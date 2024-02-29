Synovus Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 16.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 39.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,468,356,000 after purchasing an additional 183,285 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Biogen by 10.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Biogen from $276.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.68.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky bought 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $222.54 per share, with a total value of $101,255.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 899 shares of company stock worth $209,493. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BIIB opened at $221.74 on Thursday. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.68 and a 1-year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $244.18 and a 200 day moving average of $248.39.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

