Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.49 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

