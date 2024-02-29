Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,259 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 37.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

AMLP opened at $45.43 on Thursday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $35.68 and a 1-year high of $46.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.74 and a 200-day moving average of $42.62.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.