Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.58 Million Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,225,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,053,000 after acquiring an additional 185,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,179,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,329,000 after acquiring an additional 44,117 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,458,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,633,000 after acquiring an additional 100,861 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,891,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,631,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,267,000 after purchasing an additional 212,661 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oshkosh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $109.56 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $72.09 and a twelve month high of $115.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

