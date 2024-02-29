Synovus Financial Corp Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 228,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,073,000 after buying an additional 64,085 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $346,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 559,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,717,000 after buying an additional 254,042 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Genmab A/S by 183.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 49,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after buying an additional 31,720 shares during the period. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17.

Several brokerages recently commented on GMAB. Citigroup downgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. DNB Markets upgraded Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $54.00) on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

