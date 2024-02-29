Synovus Financial Corp Increases Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Nucor were worth $2,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2.8% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 1.7% during the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Nucor by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NUE shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.43.

Nucor Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $192.16 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.61. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $129.79 and a 1-year high of $193.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $1,025,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,902,206.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock worth $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.