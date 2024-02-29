Synovus Financial Corp Purchases 4,973 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 10.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 36,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 3.7% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.74.

Insider Activity at BioMarin Pharmaceutical

In related news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,956,276.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,309,163. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,956,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,764 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,709 over the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $88.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 100.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.90. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $102.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.51.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $646.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.53 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

Further Reading

