Synovus Financial Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 28.5% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.0% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 3.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.9% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 2.5% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.19.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $207.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.96 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.32. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $258.69.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.24). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 9.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.56%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total transaction of $48,321.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Gene Liu sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.87, for a total value of $48,321.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,018,939.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.19, for a total value of $1,600,319.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at $30,406,076.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 292,729 shares of company stock worth $65,543,327. Insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

