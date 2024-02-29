Synovus Financial Corp Sells 2,220 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,219 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth $220,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Intuit by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 127,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,265,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth $14,252,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 50.3% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuit by 69.9% in the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 82.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.60, for a total transaction of $8,708,981.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at $29,497,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total transaction of $488,071.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,252 shares of company stock worth $74,788,873. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Price Performance

INTU stock opened at $659.16 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.05 and a 1 year high of $670.73. The company has a market cap of $184.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.26, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $631.93 and a 200 day moving average of $569.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 17.51%. Intuit’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTU. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intuit from $642.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $633.29.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

