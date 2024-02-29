Synovus Financial Corp Sells 448 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Synovus Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Lantheus worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,066,562 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $676,946,000 after buying an additional 258,825 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,120 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,121,000 after buying an additional 326,396 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Lantheus by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,193,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $162,731,000 after buying an additional 489,203 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Lantheus by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after buying an additional 7,307 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Lantheus by 198.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,146,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,110,000 after buying an additional 1,426,465 shares during the period. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $65.37 on Thursday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNTH. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.14.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

