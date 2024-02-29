Synovus Financial Corp Sells 630 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Synovus Financial Corp reduced its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $511,910,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,940,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,963,026,000 after acquiring an additional 262,187 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $245.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $233.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.39. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $174.45 and a 1-year high of $254.00. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.30, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.04, for a total value of $117,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,540,693.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.59, for a total value of $3,398,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,325,627.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,809 shares of company stock worth $6,441,104 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

