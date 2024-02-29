Synovus Financial Corp Sells 686 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Synovus Financial Corp cut its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,736 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Target were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Target by 9.1% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Target by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 209,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $23,213,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Target by 154.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 67,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 40,947 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Target by 14.5% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 95,572 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,567,000 after acquiring an additional 12,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its position in shares of Target by 6.5% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 5,179 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

NYSE TGT opened at $151.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.72 and a 200-day moving average of $128.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $102.93 and a 52-week high of $171.24.

Target Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Target from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.