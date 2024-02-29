Synovus Financial Corp Takes Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,217 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 676.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 396 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 423 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $49,735.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $129.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.62 and a 200 day moving average of $127.46. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 147.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $147.98.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. Research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.90.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

