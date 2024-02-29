Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.63 and last traded at $27.91. Approximately 589,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,610,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TNDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 2.8 %
Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 23.9% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 293,250 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 252.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,122,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 804,488 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 25.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 204,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 41,060 shares in the last quarter.
Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tandem Diabetes Care
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.