Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $27.63 and last traded at $27.91. Approximately 589,565 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 1,610,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.86.

TNDM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.16.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 23.9% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,520,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after acquiring an additional 293,250 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,295,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 252.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,122,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after acquiring an additional 804,488 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,230,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 25.2% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 204,230 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after acquiring an additional 41,060 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

