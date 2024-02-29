Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, an increase of 165.6% from the January 31st total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 556,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tantech during the second quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Tantech by 21.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 40,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tantech in the first quarter valued at $185,000. 4.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tantech Trading Up 0.8 %

TANH opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Tantech has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tantech in a report on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Tantech Company Profile

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

