Target’s (TGT) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Telsey Advisory Group

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $160.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Target from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.50.

Shares of Target stock opened at $151.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.91. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.11. Target has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $171.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.86.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $759,810,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Target by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343,668 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,625,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 15,009.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $250,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,459 shares during the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

