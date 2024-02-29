TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC) Short Interest Up 120.4% in February

TC Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 120.4% from the January 31st total of 4,900 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of TC Bancshares

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Bancshares by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in TC Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in TC Bancshares by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in TC Bancshares by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC lifted its holdings in TC Bancshares by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

TC Bancshares Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of TCBC opened at $13.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. TC Bancshares has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $16.35.

TC Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 0.7%.

Separately, TheStreet cut TC Bancshares from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th.

About TC Bancshares

TC Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including personal checking accounts, business checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

