TD Securities Boosts Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Price Target to C$65.00

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$63.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EIF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cormark dropped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$64.15.

EIF stock opened at C$48.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$46.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$42.05 and a 1 year high of C$55.74.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.25%.

In other news, Director Donald Streuber bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$45.25 per share, with a total value of C$226,250.00. Insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

