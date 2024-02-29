Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETEW) Short Interest Up 360.0% in February

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of TETEW stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.
Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.