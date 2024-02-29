Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETEW) Short Interest Up 360.0% in February

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TETEW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the January 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TETEW stock opened at $0.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07.

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Company Profile

Technology & Telecommunication Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

