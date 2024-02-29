Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP) Short Interest Update

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Tectonic Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TECTP opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. Tectonic Financial has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $10.43.

Tectonic Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%.

Tectonic Financial Company Profile

Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.

