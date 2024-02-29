Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP) Short Interest Update

Tectonic Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TECTP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 65.5% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Tectonic Financial Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TECTP opened at $10.09 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.08. Tectonic Financial has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $10.43.
Tectonic Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%.
Tectonic Financial Company Profile
Tectonic Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides banking and financial products and services to high net worth individuals, small businesses, and institutions in the United States. It offers commercial and consumer banking services, such as demand deposits, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial and real estate loans, dental loans, commercial real estate, construction loans, and consumer installment loans; and wealth management and trust services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tectonic Financial
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Amazon Stock: Why it’s Finally Included in the Dow Index
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- CarGurus Stock is Set for a Rally This Quarter, Above all Peers
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- The iShares Russell 2000 ETF Edges Closer to Major Breakout
Receive News & Ratings for Tectonic Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tectonic Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.