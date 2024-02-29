Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Telsey Advisory Group restated their market perform rating on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.56.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $3.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $378.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.96. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $5.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.53.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.57 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 43.41% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 214.7% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,738,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550,906 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $7,557,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 212.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,244 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 95.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,000 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

