Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 28,730 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Ternium by 3.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ternium by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Ternium by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 34,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Ternium by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Ternium by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 12.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TX opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.69. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $45.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30.

Ternium Increases Dividend

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. Ternium’s payout ratio is 63.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.38.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

