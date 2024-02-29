Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Stake Raised by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184,642.3% during the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 27,711,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,656,000 after buying an additional 27,696,340 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $12,048,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,007.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 373,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 339,605 shares during the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TEVA stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 52 week low of $7.09 and a 52 week high of $13.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TEVA. StockNews.com upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays upped their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. HSBC began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.75.

Insider Activity

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,062.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,062.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Eric Drape sold 173,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $2,261,056.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,634,071 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

