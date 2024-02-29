Teza Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Teza Capital Management LLC raised its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 119.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 97.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $122.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.42, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.13 and a 200-day moving average of $124.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $107.33 and a 52 week high of $159.92.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 14.29% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -481.81%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Tarang Amin acquired 1,000 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.05 per share, for a total transaction of $125,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.53, for a total value of $186,795.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,260,990.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com lowered J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SJM

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.