Teza Capital Management LLC Buys 19,587 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 220.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,587 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 64,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,656,000 after acquiring an additional 27,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after purchasing an additional 20,762 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 323.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 62,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 48,119 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 338,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.00.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $91.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.48. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.06 and a 52-week high of $100.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.28.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 115.49%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

