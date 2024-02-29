Teza Capital Management LLC Has $3.06 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Teza Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,364 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 55,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 34,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 44.0% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKR shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Stock Down 0.8 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.45. Baker Hughes has a fifty-two week low of $26.12 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

