Teza Capital Management LLC Invests $3.03 Million in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 73,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of APA by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 28,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of APA by 9.0% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of APA during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,228,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APA by 19.2% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 628,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,825,000 after acquiring an additional 101,213 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.18. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 3.31. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $29.47 and a 1 year high of $46.15.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 34.95% and a return on equity of 62.64%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. APA’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APA shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.17.

APA Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

