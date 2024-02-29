Teza Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.96 Million Investment in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,961,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WING. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Wingstop by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter worth $72,000.

Wingstop Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $346.50. 9,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,913. Wingstop Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.08 and a 52-week high of $352.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 147.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.77.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Wingstop Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Wingstop’s payout ratio is currently 37.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WING has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Wingstop from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Wingstop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Northcoast Research cut Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wingstop

In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,843 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.40, for a total value of $3,658,428.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,107 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. Wingstop Inc was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Addison, Texas.

Featured Stories

