Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 10,283 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 350.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,216 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,283 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 85,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,263,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at $484,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total value of $1,402,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,936.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,824 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.34, for a total value of $625,064.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,733,557.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 7,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.29, for a total transaction of $1,402,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,972 shares of company stock valued at $19,342,443 in the last three months. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $244.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.74.

Zscaler Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $239.43 on Thursday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $259.61. The stock has a market cap of $35.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $233.50 and a 200 day moving average of $192.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.36 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

