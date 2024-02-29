Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases 48,009 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Teza Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 459.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,009 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Ciena by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $473,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,635,223.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $155,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 246,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,926,618. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $473,757.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,635,223.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,242 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,792. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ciena Stock Performance

NYSE:CIEN opened at $57.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $57.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.99. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CIEN. StockNews.com cut Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ciena from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Ciena from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

