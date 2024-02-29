TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TG Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, February 26th. HC Wainwright analyst E. White forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for TG Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

TGTX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley increased their price target on TG Therapeutics from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $17.63 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 4.95. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -62.96 and a beta of 2.42.

In related news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total value of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,845.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 237,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,467.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 61,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

